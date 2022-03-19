Chris Redd, A Cast Member Of Saturday Night Live, Discusses Pete Davidson’s Handling Of The Kanye West Controversy.

In recent weeks, Kanye West’s attacks on his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new partner Pete Davidson have dominated headlines, and it doesn’t appear that this will change anytime soon.

Chris Redd, A Cast Member Of Saturday Night Live

Since Pete Davidson isn’t active on any social media, we couldn’t find out how he’s been dealing with Kanye’s attack and cyberbullying in the last several weeks. This information gives us a better idea of his resilience.

In your opinion, how has Pete Davidson dealt with the situation thus far? It’s possible that he doesn’t care about these tragedies, judging from his lack of reaction to the attacks. Or, he could be broke and depressed over them.

Which one is correct was revealed by Pete Davidson’s SNL castmate and fellow actor Chriss Redd. When it comes to Pete Davidson and his handling of recent events, Chris Redd has given us some insight.

I think Pete’s managing it well, and Pete has started talking again,” Redd remarked in a recent appearance on The Jess Cagle Show.

“There’s a real layer to that scenario that I just won’t make fun of,” Redd, the SNL impersonator of Kanye West, remarked when asked about it by the interviewer.

I’m not joking about his mental health in any way shape or form. Because of my own struggles with mental illness, I am well aware of the dangers. What amuses me the most about it is his lack of responsibility.

In the days leading up to Ye’s Instagram suspension, Chriss Redd talked about how Pete Davidson handled Kanye’s tumult. As a result of the rapper and singer’s alleged infractions of Instagram’s hate speech and bullying regulations, Meta has removed their content from the social media platform.

As a result of Ye’s social media abuse of the Kardashian and her new partner, she was given a one-month punishment. ‘

Kanye West recently produced a scary music video for his song Eazy, which featured a disturbing character like Pete Davidson. Adding fuel to the fire was Kim Kardashian’s Instagram announcement of her relationship with Pete Davidson, in which she posted a series of pictures with him.