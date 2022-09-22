Chris Pratt Has Reassuring Words For Fans Of The Terminal List

During an appearance on Jack Carr’s podcast, Danger Close, Chris Pratt assured fans of The Terminal List that he’s working hard to ensure another season of the show gets off the ground. “To the rabid fans of ‘The Terminal List’ out there, don’t worry,” Pratt said. “We love you and appreciate your support, and making sure you can return to the well is our life’s work. We’re working on it.”

While Pratt’s comments aren’t official confirmation of future episodes, they do indicate that some behind-the-scenes work may already be underway, no doubt helped by the fact that the producers already have Carr’s series of novels to work on. Pratt also has a well-established relationship with Amazon Prime, having starred in and produced The Tomorrow War for the streamer.

Carr confirmed talks about Season 2 in a separate interview about a month after The Terminal List premiered. Speaking to The Daily Mail, Carr said: “Chris wants to do it and Amazon wants to do it. But it could all fall apart. It would be an eight part series based on the second book ‘True Believer’. We will see.”