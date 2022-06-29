Chris Hemsworth Confirms What We Suspected About Miles Teller’s On-Set Behavior

During an interview with Collider, Chris Hemsworth spoke about his experiences working on Spiderhead, and he had some positive things to say about his co-star Miles Teller. He described Teller’s sense of humor as something he thoroughly enjoyed on set and as bringing back memories of being back at school. Hemsworth went even further, saying, “He’s a great employee. Incredibly talented, you know. The actor also noted that working with Teller and Jurnee Smollett was surprising at times because they totally changed his perspective on a given scene in a good way.

It definitely sounds like Hemsworth has plenty of praise for Teller. This certainly goes against rumors circulating in recent years that Teller was a little difficult to work with and that he held some anti-vaccination beliefs when it came to the ongoing pandemic (per Vogue). Even before that, a cover story Teller did for Esquire didn’t exactly endear him to readers thanks to the perceived idea that he has an aggressive personality. Teller himself denied the anti-vaccination rumors, but this 2015 interview has haunted him for a while, Vogue pointed out. So it’s at least encouraging that Hemsworth has such high praise for the actor and his process.