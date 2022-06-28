Chris Cornell Could Have Been In The Usual Suspects. Here’s What Happened

Chris Cornell appeared on The Howard Stern Show in 2007 to talk about his career. During the interview, he revealed that he never liked taking part in Soundgarden’s music videos, which led to him discussing why he never made the jump to acting.

According to Cornell, acting agents proposed to him and offered their services, assuming he would jump at the chance to act in a movie. That wasn’t the case, however, and The Usual Suspects screenplay didn’t change his mind. Cornell was not interested in being tied to any Hollywood agency, nor was he drawn to this particular crime story.

Cornell told Stern that he knew nothing about the project when he was offered the gig, so he never cared. Also, the script didn’t seem to leave a lasting impression on the Soundgarden frontman. “I saw [the movie] about three years after it came out, and it took me to watch half of it before I even realized it was the script they sent.”