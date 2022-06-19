Chicago PD Fans Would Never Want To Sit Across The Interrogation Table From This Character

It’s hard to argue against the many, many responses a character reaped when u/iloveonechicago asked the Chicago PD subreddit which member of the team would most like to have interrogated them and which not. Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) ended up at the top of the no thanks pack.

That should shock fans obsessed with the drama. After all, Voight — despite his devotion to the law and genuine concern for justice — is the same guy who doesn’t mind going beyond the law if he thinks it will land a criminal in jail. At times, he urges his colleagues to go far beyond the bounds of the law to get what they need on a case. Or if it just offers one of them a chance at revenge. This is the guy who threatened a suspected perpetrator with an iron poker during interrogation in Episode 3 of Season 3, “Actual Physical Violence.” That’s just one of many instances where Voight has used a little extra Ultra Violence in some already hairy situations. The man committed murder in the name of justice and seems ready to do it again.

Fans overwhelmingly voted the character they least wanted to mess with in “the box.” “Regardless of whether I did it or not, I wouldn’t want Voight for obvious reasons,” u/vicvinegar212 wrote, clarifying the many fans who didn’t want to put Voight on the bad side, with tons of them noting his willingness to hit and otherwise injured suspects.

But some fans actually singled out Voight as the cop they’d rather interrogate, pointing out that he cares about women and the truth and would treat them well when they’re innocent.