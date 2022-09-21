Chicago Med Showrunners Andrew Schneider And Diane Frolov On What Season 8 Has In Store

Fans are dying to know what will happen in the season premiere. Pictures and images have been released that look like all the main characters made it out of the fire. Not only that, we also stayed on Crockett and even Archer cliffhangers to some degree. What can we expect from the premiere and beyond?

Andrew Schneider: First of all, the premiere takes place directly after the finale of the last season.

Diane Frolow: Yes. Just minutes later we have all these characters in this building.

Cutter: And let’s just say some don’t get off scot-free. And the storyline we built with Dean Archer will continue to be a recurring story this season as he tries to reconnect with his son.

Frolov: [As for] Crockett, you’re having a fight with Blake. It’s not a good situation. This will be her last episode for now. So Crockett has to move on and he’s going to fight with…

Cutter: “Should I have made the decision I made?”

Frolov: This will haunt him.

Now add two new characters in season 8 played by Sasha Roiz and Lilah Richcreek Estrada. What can we expect from them?

Cutter: [Lilah] plays a new psychologist. She is introduced in the premiere and becomes a permanent character for Dr. Charles to interact with as they will work on some psychic cases together.

Frolov: Sasha plays a very wealthy entrepreneur that Crockett eventually rescues, and this action results in Crockett becoming something of a celebrity.

Cutter: So he must contend with a new aspect of his medical career – being the celebrity doctor at Chicago Med.