Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 1 Recap: Goodbye, Hello

Unfortunately, Jo does not survive her gunshot wound and is pronounced dead at the Med. That’s what Dr. Scott absolutely guts blaming himself since the bullet he fired at her attacker pierced him and struck Jo. dr Scott tells Ms. Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) that he killed the woman he loves and eventually leaves Med at the end of the episode. Although Guy Lockhard has been confirmed for Chicago Med Season 8, that doesn’t mean he’ll appear in subsequent episodes. History does suggest that Dr. Scott is leaving the series, a move no one saw coming. The show’s recent episodes have reiterated how much it’s in his blood to be a cop, so it’s possible he could cross over to Chicago PD, but there weren’t any rumors about it at the time. His departure from Chicago Med, should it be permanent, leaves a vacancy and we only wonder who will fill it.

The fire brings Dr. Asher was also hospitalized as the smoke inhalation triggered a condition in her lungs caused by her previous heroin use. When she was addicted, the heroin she injected was likely cut with talcum powder, and when she used the talc an embolus formed and entered her lungs. She’s been living with them for years, but it wasn’t until the smoke inhalation that they were discovered, as they triggered interstitial lung disease and caused inflammation. It’s a lot of medical jargon, we know. Steroids worked their magic, and Dr. Asher was extubated and scheduled to have her lungs cleaned. This could be another romantic season between Will and Hannah based on her running into a burning building for him and him constantly by her side during her hospitalization. By the way, the fire that caused all this trauma? Yes, it was started by Vas-COM pusher Jessa Rinaldi (Angela Wong Carbone) trying to kill Will before trial. But thanks to Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) of Chicago PD, the arsonist is now behind bars.