Chicago Fire Season 11 Premiere Reveals Brettsey’s Fate

With Casey fighting fires in Portland and Sylvie committed to her first aid program in Chicago, the couple’s marriage is already showing signs of strain. For example, in the final episode of season 10, their slow dance together at the Stellaride wedding involves an ominous exchange about the real and metaphorical distance between them. Addressing the perils of their relationship, co-showrunner Andrea Newman told Entertainment Weekly, “I mean, obviously it’s a struggle. It’s a long distance relationship and decisions have to be made.”

Then, in the final moments of the new episode, a phone conversation between Matt and Sylvie signals that the Brettsey Fire has been put out once and for all, as Sylvie appears to call it quits for good. But in typical One Chicago style, when it comes to keeping fans watching and wondering, there’s a teaser that, well, no, maybe this romance hasn’t flattened out, as a tearful Sylvie says to Casey: “Maybe one day.”

As for Brett-minus-Casey’s fate on the show, Newman told TV Line that the character has shown increasing independence over time and that “in the past we’ve seen her make a lot of compromises in her life has for the men in her life, but she is now at a crossroads where she can focus more on what she decisions are.”