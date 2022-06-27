Chicago Fire Boss Warns Fans Not To Hold Their Breath Waiting For This Character’s Return

The last audience saw Casey, he had returned to Chicago to attend a wedding and it was a bittersweet moment between him and Brett. The two shared a dance, with Casey reflecting on how he wished Brett could have stayed with him in Oregon, but she reminded him that her life takes place in Chicago. They’re contemplating how much longer they can keep the long-distance relationship afloat, but they can at least find some comfort in the fact that they were reunited that day.

The only thing that could rock their relationship further would be if Casey’s old flame, Gabby, came back into the picture. While it would no doubt lead to some juicy drama, the series’ co-showrunners have gone on record saying that won’t happen. In an interview with Us Weekly, co-creator Derek Haas mentioned: “[Gabby’s] I’m not coming back anytime soon.” He continued, “It felt like they had a really good time, you know, they left in a good place the last time she left. And then Casey has been a one-woman man ever since. So let’s not throw that wrench.”

Co-showrunner Andrea Newman reiterated, “We cast a lot of ’em, but not this one!” Also, Monica Raymund might be a bit busy these days watching her star on the Starz series Hightown. Gabby may not be returning to the Chicago Fire picture anytime soon, but at least fans are treated to plenty of drama even without her.