Chasing The Dreams! Release Date & More!

Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 13 is all about the filmmaking of Kazuya and Mizuhara. The previous episode was quite emotional as it covered Mizuhara’s past life. It started with Mizuhara entering her room. Then the past life covered more than half of the episode. However, it ended in the present when Kazuya promised Mizuahara to do a movie together.

The next episode of the anime will be a chase buster episode. Kazuya and Mizuhara do everything they can to make ends meet. Kazuya will try to complete the crowdfunding as soon as possible. But he must also be familiar with the processes involved in filming and other tools. Mizuhara has placed her hopes on Kazuya’s shoulders. Check out the article below for more information on the next episode!

Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 13: Chasing The Dreams!

The Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 13 will be the insane dream chase of Mizuhara. For the first time in his life, Kazuya made a promise to Chizuru that he would achieve something. It seems that he will not go back on his promise. However, the biggest problem with crowdfunding is the arrangement of the funds. Kazuya has to do it faster to keep Chizuru’s grandmother’s condition from deteriorating.

In addition, Chizuru needs to do her best as this could be her chance to break into acting. This may be the biggest plot point for the upcoming episode of the anime. The main character could land a role in a professional movie after her stunning performance in her debut film. It seems unreal, but it would be the best way to give Chizuru hope.

What happened in the previous episode?

The 13th episode of the anime was all about Chizuru’s past traumatic life. It all started seven years ago. However, the rejection by the Love Bang film staff sparked those memories. Chizuru began to remember the time when she found out her grandmother was an actress. Therefore, she was so fascinated that she decided to become an actress in junior high.

She began taking acting classes. His grandfather was the biggest support on her way from the beginning. Also, Chizuru started to give in to her passion one hundred percent. But one day, Chizuru’s grandfather got involved in a traffic accident. Chizuru followed the Hundred Prayer Procedure but she could not save her grandfather. However, the scene changed and Kazuya offered Chizuru to make films together.

Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 13 will be released on September 23, 2022. In addition, the next episode will be full of passion and dreams. It will show how much the individual struggles to take in what they have always dreamed of. The upcoming episodes can be viewed on Crunchyroll's official site.