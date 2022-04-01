Chala Hawa Yeu Dya Serial Cast, Who Are The Cast In Chala Hawa Yeu Dya Serial?

Chala Hawa Yeu Dya series

Chala Hawa Yeu Dya is a comedy marathon series aired on Zee Marathi channel. The subject of this series is a drama and comedy related series released on August 18, 2014. On January 8, 2018, the magazine was expanded with another title, “Jagbhar Chala Hawa Yeu Dya”. The main characters of this series are Nilesh Sable and Swapnil Joshi. The story is directed by Nilesh Sable and produced by Nitin Keni and Akash Chawla.

Chala Hawa Yeu Dya Series Cast

S.No TO WATER 1 Niles Sable 2 Swapnil Joshi 3 Bhalchandra Kadam 4 Kushal Badrike 5 Shreya Bugade 6 Bharat Ganeshpure 7 Sagar Karande 8th Ankur Wadhawe 9 Gayatri Datar 10 Yogesh Shirsat 11 Tushar Deol 12 Umesh Jagtap 13 Snhal Shidam

Main Characters of Chala Hawa Yeu Dya Serial

Niles Sable

Nilesh is a Marathi TV Show Host and Film Actor from Maharashtra, India. He is currently the host of comedy Marathi TV show called Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. He made his debut in 2010 when he starred in a Zee Marathi series called Maharashtracha Superstar.

Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi is an Indian actor who has acted in Hindi and Marathi films and TV shows. He made his first appearance on Ramanand Sagar’s show Uttar Ramayan when he was nine. After that, he has worked on some of the most popular TV shows.

Chala Hawa Yeu Dya series overview

SPECIFICATIONS DETAILS series name Chala Hawa Yeu Dya director Niles Sable producer Nitin Keni Akash Chawla mains Niles Sable Swapnil Joshi genre drama and comedy network Zee Marathi release date August 18, 2014 country of origin India language Marathi airtime Monday and Tuesday 9:30 p.m running time 22-25 minutes

