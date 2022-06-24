Chainsaw Man manga sales reach a major milestone ahead of the 2022 anime release

Chainsaw Man official anime poster. Credit: Crunchyroll

The Chainsaw Man manga will receive an anime adaptation from Studio MAPPA later this year. However, the manga still crushes it in terms of total volume in circulation.

The gory manga is set to return later this summer with the second chapter set in the life of Denji and his companions, who survived the events of the first chapters of the book. Several fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the series, as evidenced by these total run dates.

Chainsaw Man latest manga milestone

According to PR Times Japan, 13 million copies of the Chainsaw Man manga have already been distributed. That number is expected to grow when Studio MAPPA’s anime adaptation finally comes out this year.

Chainsaw Man Vol 1 illustration. Photo credit: CHAINSAWMAN_PR

It’s been two years since the first part of Chainsaw Man ended on a cliffhanger. The world of Denji is changed forever.

During the break, Fujimoto released a couple of one-shots that were incredibly unique and helped highlight the mangaka’s storytelling ability. He released titles like Goodbye, Eri, and Look Back that have nothing to do with Chainsaw Man, but still tell compelling stories that could pull a few heartstrings and show that Tatsuki has become a master at their craft.

Chainsaw Man excelled at being wild and comfortably ridiculous in the context of current manga. Nonetheless, its profound themes and critical critique of Western and Japanese social structures made it a worldwide hit.

The Return of Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man quickly became a phenomenon after debuting in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2018. This is thanks to the compelling characters and unique world-building. The manga focuses on those who live outside of society’s standards and how they can be exploited, humiliated, and objectified. Fujimoto’s signature use of supernatural elements to expose real-world society’s flaws is evident in the manga.

Chainsaw Man tells the story of one of these individuals. Denji is a boy forced to live as a semi-slave after inheriting his father’s yakuza debt. When Denji encounters Pochita, a devil (creatures powered by people’s fear), he gives up his life to save Denjis and merges with him.

Crunchyroll, the world’s largest anime streaming service, has announced that the anime Chainsaw Man will premiere this year. The announcement is accompanied by a re-upload of the 2021 teaser on the Crunchyroll Collection YouTube channel:

Though some fans are disappointed with the lack of new footage or information on official cast members, Crunchryoll’s ownership of the title is excellent news, if not unexpected. The studio’s previous projects include Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan: The Final Season and Takt Op. Destiny exists on the platform; MAPPA’s adaptation of the Harvey Award-winning manga hinted that the streamer is picking up Chainsaw Man.

Are you looking forward to the anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man? And what do you hope to see in the second part of the series? Do you think Chainsaw Man manga sales will increase later this year?