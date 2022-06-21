Chainsaw Man manga part 2 release date announced, manga to be published in English and other languages

Chainsaw Man official anime poster. Credit: Crunchyroll

Chainsaw Man Part 2 release date has been confirmed for July 13, 2022. The manga series will transition to Shonen Jump+, the brand’s digital manga platform.

In addition, the manga sequel will be released in multiple languages, including the English translation of Chainsaw Man Part 2. On July 13, 2022, Chainsaw Man Part 2 will be released in English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, and Thai simultaneously with the Japanese language version in the Manga Plus -Web service published.

Things are finally heating up for Chainsaw Man! In case you didn’t know, the manga has been on hiatus since 2020 when its first half ended. During the sabbatical, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto was kept busy, suggesting he was working on the next chapter of the series the whole time. Fans can finally rest assured that Chainsaw Man Manga Part 2 is finally out.

Chainsaw Man Manga Part 2 release date made fans impatiently waiting

For the curious, the news recently broke on Twitter about Shonen Jump and the The official Chainsaw Man PR account in Japan. Chainsaw Man will return to the magazine’s website. The series will be released in English and several other languages ​​for fans worldwide to read, and Chainsaw Man will be releasing new chapters every week.

Check out the official announcement below:

As you might expect, fans are excited about this long-awaited update. It’s been two years since Chainsaw Man ended on a big cliffhanger. Fujimoto is now ready to move on to the next chapter in Denji’s journey, and readers brace themselves for whatever comes next.

Of course, Fujimoto’s return to manga isn’t the only thing on his agenda these days. Following the popularity of his last two side stories, the artist announced on June 19, 2022 that he will be releasing a new one-shot titled Listen To Futu Manga this month.

The release date of the anime Chainsaw Man on Crunchyroll is also set for fall 2022. Animated by Studio MAPPA, it’s one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Chainsaw Man manga serialization

The critically acclaimed manga was first published in print by Weekly Shonen Jump in 2018. Despite having more surreal and graphic content than the typical series published in the popular magazine, Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga quickly became one of the publication’s most acclaimed titles. It formed a strong cult following that helped propel the manga to a worldwide circulation of over 12 million copies.

The first part of the series, now called the Public Safety Arc, concluded in late 2020. Since then, the manga has been on hiatus, with Fujimoto releasing various disjointed one-off stories. A highly acclaimed story is Look Back.

Chainsaw Man Part 2 will accompany the series’ transition from print to Shonen Jump+, the brand’s digital manga platform. The platform, which released one of Fujimoto’s earlier blockbusters, Fire Punch, has grown in popularity significantly since it was first launched in 2014.

Several of Shonen Jump’s biggest new blockbusters in recent years, including Spy x Family, Kaiju No. 8 and Dandadan, were initially introduced as service exclusives. Another popular manga that debuted in the brand’s print magazine was recently migrated to the Ayakashi Triangle digital distribution platform.

What do you want to see when Chainsaw Man returns? Did you finish the manga? Do share your thoughts in the comment section below.