Chainsaw Man has 12 episodes with 12 ED theme song music [Main Trailer]

Angry Denji in the second trailer of Chainsaw Man. Photo credit: MAPPA Studios

In preparation for his major return, Chainsaw Man is heating up! In case you didn’t know, the manga for the series has recently continued with Chainsaw Man Part 2, and that doesn’t even mention the upcoming anime, which will have at least 12 episodes.

A brand new Chainsaw Man trailer has just been unveiled and it best showcases Denji’s fearsome power. Also, the cast and OP/ED theme song music has been revealed… and there will be 12 Chainsaw Man ED songs, or one for each episode!

The new Chainsaw Man trailer, opening and much more

Following the global premiere livestream hosted by MAPPA on September 19, the official Chainsaw Man website and social media accounts unveiled a brand new teaser for the upcoming anime, along with the opening and 12 closing songs and artists, and the addition of five more characters to cast. Fans of the manga can expect a lot of fear followed by a lot of mayhem in the new teaser for MAPPA’s Chainsaw Man adaptation.

Check out the sensational trailer below:

The new Chainsaw Man trailer

The opening theme for “KICK BACK” is sung by Kenshi Yonezu, and the ending themes for each of the twelve episodes are performed by the following artists (the order does not reflect which song is performed in each episode).

MAXIMUM OF THE HORMON: “HAWATARI NIKU CENTI” (“2-hundred-million-centimetre-long blades”).

“ALL KINDS OF KISSES” by ano

“Rendezvous” from Canary

“In the Back Room” by Syudou

“Violence” by QUEEN BEE

Time Left by ZUTOMAYO

“first death” by TK from Ling tosite sigure

“CHAINSAW BLOOD” by Vaundy

“DOGLAND” by PEOPLE 1

For those who are unfamiliar with the project, the anime Chainsaw Man release date is in the fall season on October 11, 2022. The show is produced by Studio MAPPA. Of course, that means Chainsaw Man will look gorgeous, and this new trailer confirms that assumption.

Chainsaw Man-Cast Announced for Pochita and More

The anime’s newly added voice was also revealed in the new Chainsaw Man trailer, and they are Shiori Izawa as Pochita, Mariya Ise (Killua in Hunter x Hunter as Himeno), Karin Takahashi as Kobeni Higashiyama, Kenjiro Tsuda (Kento Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen ) as Kishibe and Taku Yashiro (Vulcan Joseph in Fire Force) as Hirokazu Arai.

The previously revealed cast includes Fairouz Ai (Jolyne Kujo in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean) as Power, Shogo Sakata (Karin Sasaki in Fire Force) as Aki Hayakawa, Tomori Kusunoki (Natsume in Deca-Dence) as Makima, and Kikunosuke Toya as Denji .

Fujimoto’s manga, which combines action, comedy and horror, made its debut in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018 and has been compiled into 11 volumes. More than 15 million copies have been sold worldwide. After the original series ended in December 2020, Chainsaw Man made a second appearance in July 2022, this time on Shueisha’s digital Shonen Jump+.

In addition to receiving many positive reviews, Chainsaw Man has achieved commercial success. The series won the 66th Shogakukan Manga Award in the Shonen Division in 2020. Along with the planned anime, the manga is the source of Chainsaw Man: Buddy Stories, a 2021 novel, a series of Nendoroid characters from the Good Smile Company, and the Chainsaw Man Manga Exhibition, a 2021 event in Shibuya , Tokyo.

What do you think of the latest trailer? Are you looking forward to Chainsaw Man? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.