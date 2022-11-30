Chainsaw Man Episode 8 ED creditless video release song “First Death” by TK honors Himeno

Chainsaw Man Episode 8 ED video with Himeno smoking. Photo credit: MAPPA

On November 29, 2022, the staff of the anime adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s action, comedy, horror and dark fantasy manga Chainsaw Man (Chensou Man) released the ending video of Episode 8, which includes the song “First Death”, performed by TK.

Chainsaw Man will feature different theme songs at the end of each of its episodes, performed by different artists in order to have a song that truly embodies the theme and emotions of the episode. The closing theme song of Chainsaw Man Episode 1 was “Blood on a Chainsaw” (“Chainsaw Blood”) by Vaundy.

The closing theme song of Chainsaw Man Episode 2 was “Time Left” (“Zankai”, “Loops”) performed by ZUTOMAYO.

The final theme song of Chainsaw Man Episode 3 was “Hawatari 2-oku Centi” performed by Maximum the Hormone.

The final theme song of Chainsaw Man Episode 4 was “Jozai” performed by TOOBOE.

The final theme song of Chainsaw Man Episode 5 was “In the back room” sung by Syudou.

The final theme song of Chinsaw Mans Episode 6 was “Rendezvous dyno-teki” performed by Kanaria.

The final song of Chainsaw Man’s Episode 7 was “Chu, Tayousei” (Kiss, Diversity) sung by ano.

The macabre song “First Death” suits CSM Episode 8 perfectly

Chainsaw Man Episode 8 focuses on Himeno bringing a drunk Denji to his home and then trying to seduce him. He almost gives in, but Himeno finds a lollipop in his pocket that Makima gave him earlier that night so his first “indirect kiss” would at least taste like Coke-flavored Chupa Chups.

Makima had told Denji that she doubted he would ever forget the taste of vomit, but that it was okay because he would experience many different things before he died and that he would not have time to think about vomit. It’s little moments like this that make you wonder if Makima is the “best girl”, but is she really comforting Denji, isn’t she…?

Himeno and Denji make a deal – she will help Makima fall in love with Denji while he will help Aki fall in love with her. Later, assassins take out Makima and her cohorts, but why? Around the same time that the Gun Devil’s minions are murdered devil hunters, Denji, Aki, Power, and Himeno enjoy ramen together.

Then someone from Denji’s past shows up – the godson of the yakuza boss Denji had to kill. The godson has become a being that is neither fully human nor fully devil.

Aki draws the sword he is not supposed to use because it will shorten his life and fights Katana Man (samurai sword). Aki manages to stab Katana Man three times, activating a curse that “kills” Katana Man.

Unfortunately, a mysterious girl named Akane appears and revives him. She tells Katana Man to finish off Aki, but Himeno offers himself entirely to the spirit devil to stop Katana Man. It seems like Ghost is taking down Katana Man when Akane suddenly summons her own devil – Snake. Snake swallowed a large chunk of Ghost and defeats it.

Unfortunately, Himeno evaporates because she has given herself completely to Ghost and Aki has to watch his mentor die before his eyes and there is nothing he can do about it.

TK’s “First Death” is a much darker song than the other ED songs we’ve heard so far and suits the tone of this particular episode perfectly. The ED video also includes some never-before-seen scenes of Himeno and Aki fighting devils together, so it’s a must-see.

Who is TK?

TK (Touru Kitajima) is the lead singer of the Japanese rock trio Ling tosite Sigure (Cold as a late autumn rainstorm). The band was formed in Saitama Prefecture in 202. The band’s style incorporates progressive rock and math rock elements, and features intricate guitar melodies and technical drum solos. The trio is known for being able to sing very softly or at a screaming volume.

TK also writes the music and lyrics and composes his own music with a sharp and original perspective. On November 14, 2012 they released the single titled “Abnormalize” which was used as the opening theme song for the anime series Psycho-Pass which garnered a lot of attention. TK’s solo projects include playing the piano and violin, as well as solo acoustics.

In 2014, TK’s solo single “Unravel,” the opening song for the anime Tokyo Ghoul, became a hit. The song has garnered over 200 million views on Spotify and was voted the second most-played Japanese song abroad in 2020 and 2021.

In 2019, “Unravel” was used as the theme song for the Japanese dubbed version of the animated film “Spider-Man: Spider-Verse”.

What is the plot of Chainsaw Man?

The story takes place in a world where devils are born out of human fears and manifested in reality. The devils tend to be evil and dangerous, and are as powerful as the fear they can inspire. However, as the need for “devil hunters” arose, so did the need to make treaties with the devils to gain their power and fight fire with fire. The devils usually live in a dimension called “Hell”, but if they are killed there, they are transported to the physical plane of Earth. Once a devil is killed on earth, he returns to hell.

The story revolves around an impoverished young man named Denji who struggles to find odd jobs to survive due to the staggering debt left by his father. He befriends a dog-like devil named Pochita and together they collect devil corpses to make money.

One day, however, Denji is betrayed and killed. Just as his consciousness is fading, he decides to make a deal with Pochita. The devil fuses his body with Denji, granting him the ability to turn parts of his body into deadly chainsaws. With his newfound power, Denji joins the Public Safety Devil Hunters – a government agency tasked with fighting devils when they become a threat to humanity.

Who are the Japanese performers?

Chainsaw Man cast members include:

Fairouz Ai – Power

Kikunosuke Toya – Denji

Shogo Sakata-Aki Hayakawa

Tomori Kusunoki—Makima

Daiki Hamano – samurai sword

Karin Takahashi-Kobeni Higashiyama

Kenjiro Tsuda-Kishiba

Maaya Uchida – Devil Angel

Mariya Ise- Himeno

Natsuki Hanae – Shark Fiend

Saori Goto – Spider Devil

Shiori Izawa – Pochita

Taku Yashiro – Hirokazu Arai

Du Taichi – Akane Sawatari

Yuuya Uchida – violent criminal

Who are the members of the production team?

Chainsaw Man production team members include:

Director – Ryuu Nakayama

Animation – MAPPA

Screenwriter – Hiroshi Seko

Music Composer – Kensuke Ushio

Original Story – Tatsuki Fujimoto

Character Designer and Chief Animation Director – Kazutaka Sugiyama

Devilish Design – Kiyotaka Oshiyama

Where can I read Chainsaw Man?

Chainsaw Man is a Japanese action, supernatural shonen manga series written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto. From December 2018 to December 2020, its first part was published in Shueisha’s shonen manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump. In July 2022, its second part was published in Shueisha’s online magazine Shonen Jump+ and attracted a lot of attention. As of March 2021, the manga’s chapters have been collected into eleven tankobon volumes.

The print and digital English version of the manga has been licensed by Viz Media for release in North America. The English version of the manga will also be published on Shueisha’s online platform Manga Plus.

As of August 2022, the Chainsaw Man manga has over 15 million copies distributed! In 2021, the manga won the 66th placeth Shogakukan Manga Award for the Shonen category. He won first place in the Best Manga category at the 2021 Harvey Awards. Although the manga is known for being incredibly violent and gory, fans praise its storytelling and complex characters.

