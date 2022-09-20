Chainsaw Man English dub cast/voice actors announced by Crunchyroll

Four English voice actors have been confirmed! Photo credit: MAPPA

Let September 19th be known as Chainsaw Man Day as every other Twitter post is about the upcoming Chainsaw Man anime! We’ve got two new trailers, voice actor confirmations, and lots of fantastic music to look forward to!

We also know that Chainsaw Man will start with 12 episodes. Many debate whether Chainsaw Man will be split into courses or parts.

Especially when part 1 of the manga is 11 volumes and not a good place to break into a cour due to the pacing and lots of people trying to kill Denji. The boy just wants good food and a girlfriend; leave him in peace!

Angry Denji in the second trailer of Chainsaw Man. Photo credit: MAPPA Studios

Speaker!

Although we’ve only confirmed four voice actors for the dub, along with ADR directing by Mike McFarland, it’s safe to say the English dub will be epic! Ryan Colt Levy will be Denji, Suzie Yeong will be Makima, Reagan Murdock will be Aki, and Sarah Wiedenheft will be Power!

And if you don’t like dubs, you should still watch the English trailer. There’s a tomato devil in there. Why would anyone be so afraid of tomatoes?

We also have new confirmations for more Japanese performers. Shiori Izawa will voice Pochita, Maryia Ise as Himeno, Karin Takahashi as Kobeni Higashiyama, Taku Yashiro as Hirokazu Ari, and Kenjiro Tsuda will be Kishibe.

Secrets hidden in the trailers!

Although we’re starting with 12 episodes and only providing us with a handful of trailers, manga readers have a good idea of ​​where episode 12 ends. Slight spoilers ahead!

The graveyard is seen a lot in the manga. Even though we’re in a slightly different world than ours, people are dying all the time in this series.

And the Public Safety Organization is no exception. Chainsaw Man’s fight against the Devils will test him in many ways.

Especially when he knows them and why they fight. I know the devil’s name, but I won’t say it here.

All you need to know is that Denji’s life starts off rough and just keeps getting worse. He makes friends and has some good times, but true happiness will elude him in Part 1 of the manga.

Hopefully things will get better for him in part 2 and we’ll get more details about the anime soon. October 11, 2022 can’t come soon enough!

The voice acting blew their minds in both new trailers. Check out this article for more information!