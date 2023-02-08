Celeste O’Connor Adored The Familial Feeling On The Set Of Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Celeste O’Connor opened up about the atmosphere behind the scenes of Ghostbusters: Afterlife in an interview with PopSugar. As a lifelong Ghostbusters fan, they were already looking forward to being a part of the production, although the sense of family that permeated the whole time made it all the more inviting. “It felt like a little family on set. I think that’s what I enjoyed the most — how close we all are and how good friends we all are,” O’Connor said, noting that her younger co-stars captured her imagination and kept filming always going was fun.

Imagination is key according to O’Connor, who has explained that it is such a powerful tool that young people can use to their advantage. Speaking to Cassius Life, they say that when it comes to representation, it’s incredibly important to raise awareness of the need to preserve one’s imagination. “I just want younger people, even kids younger than me, to know that anyone can be a Ghostbuster. Young black children in particular, use your imagination, value your imagination,” they explained, citing their imagination as one of the driving forces behind their performance.

Not only is it great to work with people you love, but it’s even better when the same people motivate you to perform at your best. Apparently, Celeste O’Connor’s work on Ghostbusters: Afterlife was best influenced by her bond with her imaginative co-stars.