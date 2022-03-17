Celebrating!! With Heather Rae Young – After Splitting With Ex-Wife Tarek El Moussa On ‘Flip Or Flop’ 

This is a happy day for Tarek El Moussa and Heather Young! HGTV’s “Flip or Flop” is coming to an end after 10 seasons, according to Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack. Even after their divorce, Tarek and his ex-wife have remained playing “Flip or Flop.

With Heather Rae Young – After Splitting With Ex-Wife Tarek

” Their show is coming to an end shortly according to Christiana Haack, who is Tarek’s ex-wife and also a co-star. Tarek is currently vacationing in Mexico with his stunning wife, actress Heather Rae Young from “Selling Sunset.

” He shared a picture of the two of them relaxing on the beach and wrote, “Sunday Funday with Her” under the post. On the other hand, “Sunday Funday with Him” was the caption on Young’s photo.

The Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal hotel in Mexico is where Tarek uploaded a few images of them. In a post titled “Cabo recap!!,” he wrote, “We just returned from a fantastic weekend down in Cabo with my honey and other friends.

We had a great time.” There were Tarek and Young’s friends and celebrities Amy Leigh Andrews and Monica Lee Sims accompanying them on the Mexico vacation. This is a perfect time for Tarek to relax and meet new people, he said.

Since Young has had her vocal cord surgery, I’ve been able to return home and take care of her. I’m very happy for you, honey! “Can you give me any advice for someone who has just undergone surgery?” He also mentioned that Young is undergoing vocal cord surgery in this article, which he made public.

Doctors have advised her to refrain from speaking for four to eight weeks due to an infection on her vocal cord.

Before his wife’s operation and after declaring the end of the Flip or Flop series, Tarek El Moussa took this trip to the Caribbean. El Moussa published a group selfie of him and his wife and pals on Instagram and later fans confirmed that it was the beginning of their Mexico vacation.

Heather Rae Young and I are always on the go, filming, travelling, and taking care of our children,” he noted in an email. “We are very fortunate to be able to pursue our dreams and live out our fantasies in this wild world!”

Read More:

You can’t help but feel like every day is the best day ever when you’ve found the person you’ve always wanted to spend your life with.” “Mexico is our destination for the day!

Before the final episode of Flip or Flop, El Moussa revealed the specifics of his journey. El Moussa and Haack began filming the series in 2013, and they have continued to do so even after their divorce. In addition to starring in films together, Brayden, 6, and Taylor, 11, are actively involved in coparenting their two young sons.

More than 90 million people have tuned in to watch Flip or Flop, according to a number of sources. When Tarek and Haack’s real estate and renovations exploits became public knowledge, so did their real-life mishaps.