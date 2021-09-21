Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have done a new study which states that Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson’s Janssen vaccines may be highly effective against Covid-19, but the Moderna vaccine has proved that it provides the highest protection of preventing hospitalization.

CDC: Most Effective Vaccine is Moderna

According to a study conducted on Friday by the CDC, the Moderna vaccine has shown the most effective results in preventing people from being hospitalized due to the coronavirus. Along with this, it also stated that all the three vaccines that are in function in the United States of America- Pfizer, Johnson, and Johnson’s Janssen- have proven to be quite effective against the covid-19 virus.

In the study, which was conducted from March 11 to August 15, 2021, the analysis of more than thirty-six hundred adults was done who were hospitalized in eighteen different states. Out of those, around sixteen hundred people showed positive Covid-19 results, and the left ones showed negative, where people who showed conditions of immunocompromising were not considered.

The overall results of the survey and study proved that the Moderna vaccine happened to be the most effective in protecting against the coronavirus with statistics of 93%, whereas the Pfizer vaccine showed 88% effectiveness. At third place, came the Johnson and Johnson’s Janssen vaccine with 71% effectiveness.

The researchers think that the differences in providing effectiveness could be caused due to several factors, such as higher mRNA content in the Moderna vaccine, or due to different time gaps between the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. They also speculate that the results could have been affected as the different conditions of the participants could have not been accounted for.

The CDC states that even after differences being present all three vaccines that are functional in the U.S.A are quite capable of providing significant protection against the Covid-19 virus. At present in the United States of America, the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson’s Janssen vaccine have authorization for emergency use for people who are eighteen years of age or older.

Pfizer has been approved by the FDA. It can be given to people who are twelve years or older. It requires two doses where the second dose should be given three weeks after the first dose. The Moderna vaccine is also administered through two doses with a gap of four weeks. The Johnson and Johnson’s Janssen vaccine requires only one dose to be considered effective.

On Friday a vote was taken to decide the approval for the vaccine shots for the individuals that are high at and with over 65 years of age Citizens by the FDA, but it was turned down due to lack of sufficient evidence.

The study didn’t assess whether the effectiveness of the vaccines has been harmed due to the delta variant but according to previous studies, everything would be fine. The CDC also concluded that after the delta variant became powerful, the vaccines’ power to stop infections started declining, but its ability to prevent you from getting hospitalized and seriously ill, remained high.