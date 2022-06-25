Cast Info Revealed! Release Date

advertisement

The official Extreme Hearts anime social media handle revealed the new cast details for the upcoming anime. The story of the friendship bond of people from different fields is the main feature of the plot story. The recent reveal revealed the information about the anime’s characters and cast details. The anime will be released in front of the fans soon. But before we dive into more details, here’s some news about the anime’s backstage staff that you should know!

The author of the upcoming title anime is Masaki Tsuzuki. Seven Arcs studio has taken over the production of the anime. Jinji Nishimura shaped the anime in his direction. Waki Ikawa created all of the anime’s characters. Without further ado, let’s get down to the details!

Extreme Hearts Anime: Cast Details Revealed!

The Extreme Hearts anime official YouTube channel revealed the character video. The video featured character glimpses from Saki Kodaka, Sumika Maehara and Saki Kodaka. All of these characters are filled with extreme enthusiasm in the anime. The characters are separated by their professions but connected by their passionate hearts. Most of these girls are active in sports. However, one of them is in a different profession.

The production also released a new character for the anime. The name of this new character is QON-N4CX Nono, also known as Nono. The voice actor’s name for this new character is Chinami Hashimoto.

What is the anime about?

The anime is about the future human society. The existence of this society is not that far in the future. However, athletes have developed special equipment for sports. These gears improve their skills and powers throughout the game. The storyline is pretty random and revolves around Hishori Hayama. This main character has nothing to do with sports. However, these girl characters’ passion for their respective fields brings them together.

The anime’s story description describes these friends as the greatest friends of all time. This implies that the story is a couple of girls’ journey from total strangers to best friends forever.

Extreme Hearts Anime Release Date

Production plans to release the Extreme Hearts anime on July 9, 2022. The airtime for the anime is 11:30 p.m. But technically, the effective time is 1:30 am on July 10, 2022. We’ll update this section if other details emerge in the meantime! Until then, enjoy other articles from The Anime Daily Team!