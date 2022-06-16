Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress anime trailer reveals Summer 2022 release date

Players are ready for battle in Cardfight!! Vanguard will+dress. Credits: Kinema Citrus, GIFTanimation and Studio Jemi.

During Bushiroad’s Summer 2022 strategy presentation, it was announced that Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress anime premieres on July 4, 2022. The show will be aired on TV TOKYO, TV Aichi, TV Osaka and BS TV TOKYO. The anime is also streamed on Vanguard’s Youtube channel, Amazon Prime Videos, U-NEXT, d Anime Store and other services in Japan.

It was also announced that Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress Season 2 and Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress Season 3 will air in Winter 2022 and Summer 2023 respectively.

Along with the announcement, a trailer PV for the anime and 4CM videos of anime characters Yuyu Kondo, Laika Koshiba, Urara Haneyama, and Michiru Hazama were also released.

The trailer PV introduces us to the new characters. Here’s the trailer PV released by the production team on Vanguard’s YouTube channel:

cast and staff

The main cast for the anime includes:

Shouta Aoi as Yu-yu Kondo

Amane Shindo as Megumi Okura

Yuma Uchida as Tohya Ebata

Masahiro Ito as Zakusa Ishigame

Hikaru Tono as Tomari Seto

Yuki Nakashima as Mirei Minae

Yuki Ono as Danji Momoyama

Jin Ogasawara as Raika Koshiba

Daisuke Sakuma as Michiru Hazama

Karin Kagami as Urara Haneyama

Ryutaro Suzuki is directing the anime with Satoshi Mori as Chief Director at Kinema Citrus, GIFTanimation and Studio Jemi. Satoshi Nakamura is in charge of the series’ scripts. Hiroyuki Saita and Tomokatsu Nagasaku are designing the characters based on CLAMP’s original character design.

Black & White anime OP theme song is performed by Argonavis feat. Nayuta Asahi from GYROAXIA. The song was written, composed and arranged by Take (FLOW).

The Do the Dive anime ED theme song is performed by Nana Mizuki, Raychell, Arisa Komiya and Hinako Umemura (Call of Artemis). The song was written and composed by Tetsuya Komuro and arranged by Daisuke Suzuki.

card fight!! Avant-garde series

card fight!! Vanguard is a multimedia franchise co-developed by Bushiroad and manga artist Akira Ito. It consists of various TV anime series, a card game and a manga series.

card fight!! Vanguard will+Dress anime is a sequel to the cardfight!! Vanguard: OverDress anime that aired from April to December 2021.

The History of Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress Anime will take place 4 months after the Battle of Nagoya Castle. The existing characters from overDress will compete with new characters from will+Dress to become the strongest of them all!

For more information on the series, check out the official Cardfight!! Avant-garde website.