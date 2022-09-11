Cannon Dancer release confirmed by announcement trailer, key visual revealed

Kirin is the super fast and deadly protagonist of Cannon Dancer. Credit: Mitchell Corporation/ININ Games

A game worthy of a re-release on modern platforms is none other than Cannon Dancer. Also known as Osman, it’s an obscure arcade masterpiece by Kouichi Yotsui, the designer behind Capcom’s hit 1989 hit – Strider.

Kouichi Yotsui and several former Capcom employees formed the Mitchell Corporation and eventually released Cannon Dancer in 1996. And since this title remained an arcade exclusive for nearly three decades, few players got to play it.

But that will soon change, as ININ Games from Stuttgart will bring it to a worldwide audience in the first quarter of 2023 for the following platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox. Unfortunately, there won’t be a PC release – a huge oversight given the platform’s notoriety, even for retro titles.

Players looking for a physical release should head to Strictly Limited Games on September 18th, 2022 at 00:00 CEST. This is when pre-orders will begin for the Limited Edition and Collector’s Edition available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The Cannon Dancer Collector’s Edition comes with a lot of cool extras, making it comparable to the GrimGrimoire OnceMore Limited Edition.

Strictly Limited Games will be releasing a comprehensive Collector’s Edition for gamers who order in time. Credit: Mitchell Corporation/ININ Games

The stunning key visual revealed

The bold, colorful and psychedelic graphics in the game make an impression and also serve as inspiration for the phenomenal key visual shown below:

Cannon Dancer’s impressive key visual features Abdullah the Slaver and Kirin. Credit: Mitchell Corporation/ININ Games

What is Cannon Dancer all about?

The opening stage features a futuristic, neon-lit cityscape in the background. Credit: Mitchell Corporation/ININ Games

It’s a single player action game with jump and run and beat ’em up mechanics. The player takes control of the mercenary Kirin and must assassinate the evil sorceress Abdullah the Slaver. To top it off, it’s not just Abdullah who poses a threat, but also the myriad minions terrorizing a dystopian world set in the 22nd century.

Cannon Dancer has stunning art direction, as evidenced by this ocean stage. Credit: Mitchell Corporation/ININ Games

All of this leads to an action-packed romp in exotic-looking locations, divided into six stages. However, it’s the creative and over-the-top boss encounters that really impress. Fans of 1990s anime will appreciate the stylistic choices in Cannon Dancer.

The stage design in Prague allows for more verticality. Credit: Mitchell Corporation/ININ Games

But more importantly, Kirin is such an insanely fun character to control. He can pull off high-speed slides, unleash devastating deadly attacks, and fight on a variety of platforms. Kirin’s moveset also leaves the player feeling overwhelmed, despite the game offering many challenging moments.

Ultimately, Cannon Dancer’s fast-paced and almost rhythmic gameplay is incredibly addictive. If you’re looking for an action title that rewards skillful play, then add Kouichi Yotsui’s Hidden Gem to your wish list.