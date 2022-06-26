Can You Watch Chicago Med As A Standalone Show?

The beauty of the “One Chicago” shows is that they can be enjoyed on their own, which means that with “Chicago Med” you don’t have to deal with the events of the Windy City police and fire department. While you’ll miss a few things given the franchise’s love of crossover events, these gaps are easily bypassed.

In a Reddit thread started by a viewer asking if they’d like to see Chicago Med as a standalone show, u/skieurope12 told the original poster that “there are only three true crossover episodes where you do some would miss,” meaning viewers won’t lose a ton of information simply by sticking with “Chicago Med.” Also, u/Aggressive-Ear-8688 said, “I don’t watch any other shows in the series except Chicago med. I mean, I could see how the other shows could improve the storyline because they would have more information, but I don’t think they need that.” And u/beansoupscratch even said that while they’re only Chicago Med viewers but only dive into the other shows if they need to for one of the crossover events.

So if you just want to tune in to Chicago Med, you should feel empowered to do so. After all, not only does the series have compelling characters and vibrant drama, but, as popular YouTube personality Doctor Mike has noted, it’s also one of the more accurate medical dramas on TV. On the other hand, if you want full immersion in the world, there are One Chicago viewing guides that can help you watch the shows in order.