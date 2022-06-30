Can Yeon Save Cain? Release Date

advertisement

The Ranker Who Lived The Second Time Chapter 124 focuses on a match between Bahal and Cain. Well, fans are curious about this chapter. The previous chapter ended with Cain continuing to win his match against everyone. He was now in 8th place and looking to defeat the Summer Queen. But things changed from there.

Now in the coming chapter, Cain will be surprised to see her brother in front of him. Cain will remember his past and how things were then. Meanwhile, the Summer Queen will continue to manipulate him. Both Bahal and Cain will put up an uphill battle. Let’s see who will win the match.

The Ranker Who Lived for the Second Time Chapter 124: What Will Happen Next?

Cain will be a little overwhelmed after seeing his little brother in front of him. His mother once told him to protect him, but he left Korea when his father died and everyone started acting indifferent. He planned to end his life. Cain joined the armed forces as he didn’t want to enjoy life. But now it will not be so easy to fight with his brother. The Summer Queen started manipulating Kain, but he told her he could defeat Bahal.

He mentioned that he has won every match with his brother in the past. Now Bahal will transform into his dragon form and things will change from there. Both brothers have a tough fight and will do their best to win the match. Bahal will be aware of Cain’s movement, making it easier for him to dodge his attack. In the meantime, the Summer Queen will continue to toy with Cain’s mind.

A short summary!

Previously in The Ranker Who Lived The Second Time Chapter 123 someone tried to find Bahal. However, he realized that the Summer Queen had betrayed him again. So he killed the person who told him that Cain was trying to protect Bahal. The scene later shifted to the 21st Tower, where Cain continued to conquer each floor with his power. He defeated the third section, then the fourth section, and now he set out to defeat Hanyeong, the sword god.

Cain put up a hard fight with the sword god and won in the fight. Soon everyone seemed startled by his quick victory. He was in fifteenth place and has now secured eighth place. Meanwhile, Bahal waited for his opponent to arrive. He felt a similar power and aura as his master and wondered if the second swordsman apprentice had arrived. However, both remained surprised to see each other.

The Ranker Who Lived The Second Time does not follow a consistent release pattern. While the previous chapter was released in four days, the 122nd chapter was released in 14 days. With that in mind, we can expect the upcoming chapter to be released within 10-12 days. So The Ranker Who Lived The Second Time Chapter 124 will be released on July 6, 2022. Stay tuned. The Anime Daily keeps you updated.