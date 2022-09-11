Can They Trust Dokja? Release Date

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint Chapter 123 is due out this week with a final release date. Last week’s chapter was something that changed all the storylines for the manhwa. In the previous chapter you could see that Dokja had the last conversation with his mother. It was at this time that he realized that she had lost all sense of reality and fiction. So, without further ado, here is everything you need to know about the latest chapter of the Manhwa.

In the following story, fans can find out how the sixth scenario will play out. On the last trip we also took a look at the snake. So it goes without saying that defeating it would not be that easy. Read on to read what’s next in the story.

Omniscient Reader’s Point of View Chapter 123: What Will Happen Next?

We have yet to figure out the conclusion to the drama that unfolded in this chapter. The conversation didn’t shed much light on what happened so far in the sixth scenario. And so, fans will learn what will happen when the sixth scenario actually begins. It will be interesting to see how things open up and bring the sixth scenario to the table. The task is to bring the snake home.

However, the team faced a lot of turmoil within itself. Even in the last game, fans saw that Dokja struggled to unite the team for the task. People felt that they were not valued for the sacrifices they made for each other. So it will be interesting to see what chapter 123 brings to the table from the point of view of the know-it-all reader.

Summary of the previous chapter!

The Know-It-All Reader’s Point of View Chapter 122 begins with Dokja’s mother telling him that the novel meant her life. But it was only after the author stopped publishing more chapters that she lost a lot of hope in life. He then told her that she never treated him like his own son. The woman replied that he didn’t treat her like his own mother either. He claimed the Koreans had a policy of imprisoning any murderer.

However, the mother told him that the reality for her was just fiction. But both were smart enough to know when the other was lying. And so the conversation ended without result. Later, at the end of the chapter, Dokja told his teammates that there were many reasons why he hated his mother. And murder wasn’t the reason.

No break was announced in the release of the latest chapter. So fans can hope to read the continuation of the fight between Dokja and his mother. The final release date of Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint Chapter 123 is September 12th, 2022. Fans can get all the chapters of the manhwa only on the official pages of Naver, Webtoon and Kakaopage. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for all the updates right here.