Can Gong-Ja Own Such Power? Release Date

Suicide Hunter’s next appearance is going to be amazing. The final panel of the final chapter ensured the stage was set for some action. In the last few scenes of the chapter, Baekhyang claimed that she would unleash her full potential in a single attack. Therefore, fans are already excited to see how the artist will depict the same thing in visual panels. It will be interesting to see what unfolds in Chapter 78 of SSS-Class Suicide Hunter. Here’s everything you need to know about the chapter.

In the upcoming chapter of Suicide Hunter, Baekhyang will unleash all the power she has summoned over the years. For Kim, this is a lesson. This is the first time he learns that such a power can exist in the world.

SSS Class Suicide Hunter Chapter 78: What Will Happen Next?

From the last panel it was clear that Baekhyang had all the means and intent to unleash all the remaining power coursing through her body. Beyond that, it could be seen that she was willing to spare every bit of life and soul she had within her. It was evident that Kim Gong-JA’s powers had not developed to the point where he could handle those powers on his own. Therefore, Baekhyang concluded that she needed to step up.

SSS-Class Suicide Hunter Chapter 78 will begin with some of the most amazing panels of the Demonic Master unleashing her powers. It could be seen that she wanted to end the fight alone. And rightly so, Kim has no right to engage in the battles she’s been building for herself.

Summary of the previous chapter!

SSS-Class Suicide Hunter Chapter 77 started with Baekhyang telling Kim that she would make him fly into the sky using the Fire Blood Flame Dragon First Technique. His task was to charge the same energy and make the last move. Soon they were shaking hands and the demonic being was ready to attack Kim Gong-ja with all its might. However, the fight against the ax master turned out to be very difficult.

The chapter then used a few illustrations to depict the physical and mental state that Baekhyang was currently in. Bringing out so much energy took a heavy toll on her being. The entire chapter was in black and white and featured groups of fighters that Kim Gong-ja would one day join. The chapter ended with Baekhyang promising that she would unleash all her power.

SSS-Class Suicide Hunter Chapter 78 Release Date

The previous performances were spectacular for the fans. Action, emotion, drama and chaos dominated the outing. So now it's high time that a light storyline was considered. SSS-Class Suicide Hunter Chapter 78 will be released non-stop this week. The chapter will be released on June 19, 2022. Fans can only access all chapters of the Manhwa on the official Naver website. Webtoon and Kakaopage also publish the chapters.