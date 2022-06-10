Call of the Night release date, OP music, new trailer, and cast revealed for vampire rom-com anime

Screenshot from the new trailer for the upcoming anime Call of the Night. Credit: Liden Films

On June 8, 2022, a new trailer revealed that the Call of the Night release date is July 7, 2022. Studio Liden Films’ new vampire anime premieres on Fuji TV’s Noitama block!

Jrock band Creepy Nuts wrote and performed the new Call of the Night OP (opening) theme song entitled “Fallen Angel” which plays in the background of the new trailer.

Call of the Night is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kotoyama. Since 2019, Call of the Night has been published in Shogakukuan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday. Viz Media has licensed the English version of the manga in North America. Outside of Asia, the anime is licensed by Sentai Filmworks.

It’s interesting to note that Kotoyama reached out to the band Creepy Nuts to ask if he could name his manga after their song Call of the Night, which was one of his favorites. One wonders if Creepy Nuts called dibs to their song Call of the Night, which was the final theme song when his manga was turned into anime in the future, since that’s what eventually happened.

New trailer for the upcoming anime Call of the Night.

Can Ko resist the lure of becoming a nightwalker?

The story revolves around a young man named Ko Yamori who cannot find true satisfaction in his daily life and has trouble sleeping. Due to the fact that he suffers from insomnia, he wanders the streets at night and eventually meets a beautiful girl named Nazuna Nanakusa who has an air of danger and mystery about her.

Unfortunately, she is more dangerous than Ko thought and discovers that she is actually a vampire. As time goes by and Nazuna shows Ko the joys of being a nightwalker, his views on vampires begin to change to the point that he wants to become one. But to become a vampire, he must first fall in love with Nazuna.

Ko will encounter more than one beautiful creature of the night

A trailer highlighting a female vampire character named Seri Kikyo, played by voice actress Haruka Tomatsu, has been released.

Trailer highlighting the character Seri Kikyo from the upcoming anime Call of the Night.

Kotoyama is also known for his second manga series called Dagashi Kashi, which was published in Shogakukan’s shonen manga magazine Weekly Shonen Sunday on August 28, 2019. The chapters of the manga were collected into ten tankobon volumes by Shogakukan.

Character designs for Mahiru Seki, Akihito Akiyama and Kiyosumi Hirakawa. Photo credit: @yofukashi_pr/Twitter

From left to right in the picture above, voice actor Kensho Ono will play Mahiru Seki, Hiroyuki Yoshino will play Akihito Akiyama, and voice actor Yoko Hikawa will play Kiyosumi Hirakawa.

Character designs by Nico Hirata, Kabura Honda, Midori Koushige and Hatzuka from the upcoming anime Call of the Night. Photo credit: @yofukashi_pv/Twitter

From left to right in the picture above, voice actress Eri Kitamura will play Nico Hirata, Shizuka Ito will play Kabura Honda, Naomi Ozura will play Midori Koushige and Azumi Wake will play Hatzuka.

Screenshot of the new trailer of the upcoming anime Call of the Night starring Ko and Nazuna. Credit: Liden Films

From left to right in the image above, voice actor Gen Sato will play Ko Yamori and voice actor Sora Amamiya will play Nazuna Nanakusa.

Anime project collaborators include:

Director – Tomoyuki Itamura

Main Director – Tetsuya Miyanishi

Screenwriter – Michiko Yokote

Character Design – Haruka Sagawa

Music Composer – Yoshiaki Dewa

Are you excited for the Call of the Night release date? Who should Ko end up with? A sexy vampire girl or maybe one of his associates? Let us know in the comment section below!