Call of the Night Episode 12 releases PV trailer, screenshots hinting at Ko’s second thoughts about vampire bloodlust

Screenshot from Call of the Night Episode 12 trailer showing Nazuna suffering from blood thirst – Ko’s blood. Credit: Liden Films

Call of the Night Episode 12 release date in Japan and on HIDIVE is September 25, 2022.

On September 19, 2022, the staff of the anime adaptation of Kotoyama’s Call of the Night (Yofukashi no Uta) supernatural rom-com manga released a preview trailer and screenshots for the upcoming episode.

Call of the Night Episode 12 is titled “My Parents Are Not Home Today” and is the same title as Chapter 42 in Volume 5 of the manga. Call of the Night Episode 12 seems to correspond with the events in manga chapters 40, 41, 42 and 43.

You can watch the preview trailer on Fuji Animation Studio’s official YouTube channel here:

Call of the Night Episode 12 Trailer.

The trailer starts with Ko lamenting that Detective Anko is right – he really doesn’t know anything about vampires. Nazuna then tells Ko that she really can’t take it anymore that she has to drink his blood, and she desperately asks him if that’s okay.

Ko reflects on how beautiful yet deadly Nazuna is. In the end, Nazuna says she’s reached her limit and is about to lose her mind.

Screenshot of Call of the Night Episode 12. Credit: @yofukashi_pr/Twitter

What is the plot of Call of the Night Episode 12?

Ko thinks about the vampire who hasn’t drunk blood in ten years and who was killed by Detective Anko. After Anko tells him, “You don’t know anything about vampires,” her words linger in Ko’s mind and begin to haunt him.

Ko’s friend Mahiru casually asks Ko what he’s up to after becoming a vampire, which strangely unsettles Ko. The idea of ​​having to feed himself on humans – just like his friend Mahiru – starts to bother him.

Screenshot from Call of the Night Episode 12 showing Nazuna being tied to the bed by Ko. Photo credit: @yofukashi_pr/Twitter TIED TOGETHER: Call of the Night Season 2 Release Date: Yofukashi no Uta Season 2 Predictions

Can Ko resist the lure of becoming a nightwalker?

The story revolves around a young man named Ko Yamori who cannot find true satisfaction in his daily life and has trouble sleeping. Due to the fact that he suffers from insomnia, he wanders the streets at night and eventually meets a beautiful girl named Nazuna Nanakusa who has an air of danger and mystery about her.

Unfortunately, she is more dangerous than Ko thought and discovers that she is actually a vampire. As time goes by and Nazuna shows Ko the joys of being a nightwalker, his views on vampires begin to change to the point that he wants to become one. But to become a vampire, he must first fall in love with Nazuna.

Screenshot of Call of the Night Episode 12 with Nazuna lovingly stroking Ko’s bottom lip with her thumb. Photo credit: @yofukashi_pr/Twitter

Where can I read the Call of the Night manga?

Call of the Night is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kotoyama. Since 2019, Call of the Night has been published in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday. Viz Media has licensed the English version of the manga in North America. Outside of Asia, the anime is licensed by Sentai Filmworks. The thirteenth volume of the manga will be released on September 15, 2022.

A screenshot from Call of the Night Episode 12 where Anko is being silly and tells Ko to come to her for help. Photo credit: @yofukashi_pr/Twitter

Are you looking forward to Call of the Night Episode 12? Do you think Ko will change his mind about becoming a vampire after realizing that her “bloodthirst” is something he might not want to deal with? Let us know in the comment section below!