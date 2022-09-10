Call of the Night Episode 11 gets a trailer teasing climatic occurrences, mysterious new character

Screenshot from the climax trailer of the Call of the Night anime starring Detective Anko Uguisu. Credit: Liden Films

On September 8, 2022, the staff of the anime adaptation of Kotoyama’s manga Call of the Night (Yofukashi no Uta) released a trailer depicting a climatic event in the upcoming September 11th Consequence.

You can watch the trailer on Fuji Animation Studio’s official YouTube channel here:

Climax PV for Call of the Night Episode 11.

The trailer highlights some of the best moments Kou and Nazuna shared as he tries to fall in love with her to become a vampire. At the very end, a mysterious woman appears and lights a cigarette before taking a drag. She reveals to Kou that she is a detective named Anko Uguisu who has been looking for Akihito Akiyama’s whereabouts, and then she mentions “vampires” to Kou. Anko says, “You know nothing about vampires.”

For those who need a refresher, Akihito Akiyama is the man whom Kou saved from Seri, but who later asked Seri to become a vampire after they got over their misunderstanding and were eventually able to admit each other’s feelings to understand. Kou often called him “Draggo” or “Menhera-san” in the anime. In theory, he’s now become Seri’s new vampire subordinate.

Voice actor Miyuki Sawashiro will play Anko Uguisu.

Anko Uguisu’s character design has been revealed and can be seen here:

Character design for Anko Uguisu. Photo credit: @natalie.mu

Anko Uguisu…Red bean paste. Obviously I knew that wasn’t her real name. I skimmed the script and asked myself, “What are you? Is correct feelings? What are you Yes, really after?” I held my breath like Anko Uguisu held my breath trying to be a detective in front of Yamori, but who’s the one acting like one real Detective? Miyuki Sawashiro commented on Comic Natalie

Will Kou be able to resist the lure of becoming a Night Walker?

The story revolves around a young man named Kou Yamori who cannot find true satisfaction in his daily life and has trouble sleeping. Due to the fact that he suffers from insomnia, he wanders the streets at night and eventually meets a beautiful girl named Nazuna Nanakusa who has an air of danger and mystery about her.

Unfortunately, she is more dangerous than Kou thought – he will soon discover that she is in fact a vampire. As time goes by and Nazuna shows Kou the joys of being a nightwalker, his views on vampires begin to change to the point that he wants to become one. But to become a vampire, he must first fall in love with Nazuna.

Where can I read the manga?

Call of the Night is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kotoyama. Since 2019, Call of the Night has been published in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shounen Sunday. Viz Media has licensed the English version of the manga in North America. Outside of Asia, the anime series has been licensed by Sentai Filmworks. Call of the Night Volume 13 will be released on September 15, 2022.

