Call Me Kat Season 3 Will Feature A Mini The Big Bang Theory Reunion

Speaking of the series’ punch lines, another character that was often joked about was clumsy comic book store owner Stuart Bloom, portrayed by Kevin Sussman in The Big Bang Theory. The other friends (particularly Howard Wolowitz, played by Simon Helberg) consistently lash out at the outcast, leaving him open to constant quips and loving jabs. This unexpectedly connects him to Bialik’s Amy Farrah Fowler, who also felt ostracized in her previous episodes, leading to a movie date between the two.

These two will rekindle that friendship in Season 3, Episode 4 of “Call Me Kat,” which will air October 20, 2022 (by Deadline) and stream on Hulu the next day. Sussman will stay true to his shopkeeper nature by portraying Zac, a local board game bartender that Kat and her friends stop at one night. This guest role marks the first reunion of all cast members from The Big Bang Theory since its graduation in 2019.

Sussman also had a surprise appearance in the final season of Better Call Saul, leading Gene (Bob Odinkirk) to make a drastic, life-changing decision. His ability to balance comedy with the black humor we’ve grown accustomed to from The Big Bang Theory shines in these crucial final episodes. Sussman will certainly bring those skills to bear in the much-anticipated mini-reunion in Call Me Kat.