BTS Jungkook: Haryana English Coaching Class Issue: Desy Army Reacts: In the event that BTS’ Jungkook was recently noticed in an English advertisement for a coaching class located in Haryana, India, the internet went off the rails. The advertisement promotes the launch of a new coaching course which aims to impart English learners in Haryana. The advertisement was spotted at Sonipat, Haryana by featuring Jungkook’s face and quoting “Learn how to communicate in English quickly”.

BTS is a huge hit. group BTS is increasing not only in their home country of South Korea but all over the globe, including India. The fascination from Indians for K-pop music has made them huge admirers of BTS members V, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope and RM. These Korean performers are extremely famous in india and a number of video clips of them performing with the beat of Indian music became to the top of social media platforms such as Facebook as well as Twitter.

Whats Actually The Issue With BTS Jungkook Army & Haryana Class Students

BTS fans in India has seen advertisements for English coaching classes that has Jungkook’s face featured. He instantly tweeted about it by sharing the image of the advert and it quickly went viral in just a few minutes. Jeon Jung Kook who is loved by his fans all over the globe as simply Jungkook was born in September of 2021. That is the reason he is the band’s youngest members.

“JungKook will soon turn out to be”the Zayn Malik from Barbershops” A fan on Twitter

The reaction to the poster for students from the English coach were funny. One person commented”that “He’s going to become”the Zayn Malik in barbershops”. One fan added “They should start a Korean class, and that’s exactly what they’ll teach us”. A third person tweeted “Listen we’ll cut the poster tonight around midnight. No one will be aware that we took the poster”.

This isn’t the first time JungKook has been a sensation on the social networks. In the past, JungKook mispronounced name of the Mexican restaurant chain Chipotle by spelled “Chicotte” within one of his videos that he shared on behalf of BTS Army’s official channel. The food chain changed their name on their website to Chicotte in order to use social media as a strategy, which was successful because thousands of responses came in just a matter of hours.

BTS Drops Teaser Trailer for SUGA Produced by Jungkook, sung by Jungkook. Original Sound Track “Stay Alive’

With all the video and poster virality, BTS released the first teaser of their SUGA produced Jungkook Sung’s Original Sount Track “STAY ALIVE”. The anticipation for the release of new BTS music is at an all-time high now that the boy group has released the audio teaser. The clip of 17 seconds show BTS group members SUGA and Jungkook who have been involved in the development of this track. The track has also increased the excitement of BTS fans, ARMY and fans.

The brand new track “STAY ALIVE” will be released on Naver Webtoon from February 5th to the 5th. The track will be released on all platforms digitally in February 11. After the release of the 17-second teaser via the Webtoon’s official handle, “STAY ALIVE” was a huge hit on social media. HYBE Labels have already revealed the fact that SAGA and Jungkook will collaborate on the next track “STAY ALIVE”. The novel on the web 7 FATE: CHAKHO will be released in 10 languages and tells the origin narrative of HYBE.

The original sound track from BTS”V” has broken records for the song ‘Christmas Tree’. The web-based novel “Or Beloved” Summer” been charted on the Top 200 songs chart.