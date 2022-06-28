Bryce Dallas Howard Weighs In On Her Infamous Jurassic World Heels

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly ahead of the release of the second film in the trilogy, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Bryce Dallas Howard admitted she was surprised at how vocal the fans were. Neither she nor those who worked on the first “Jurassic World” were ready for the noise that was being made regarding the shoes she’s wearing.

Howard, who shared on The Late Late Show with James Corden that she even trained to walk in heels for the film, made it clear that Claire’s shoe choice was intentional. “The most important thing about ‘Jurassic World’ isn’t always being ready to run from a dinosaur,” she said in an interview with Hello Giggles. “The take away is she could outrun a T-Rex in heels, how badass is she? And of course she’ll be wearing heels to the office…I really felt myself[-]right around [wearing heels]that was it.”

Even director Colin Trevorrow, who popularized it Twitter that the sequel would have her in more appropriate running shoes tried to change her mind about the decision, but understood what it meant for Howard’s design of the character. “She insisted on wearing those heels,” he said in an interview with Gizmodo. “They meant something to her personally. … these heels were, in a way, her shield as a woman. That’s exactly how she felt. It felt like she was giving up the heels, felt like she was giving up the femininity of the character.”

It’s hard to deny that such a sight would be quite jarring at first, but understanding the intent behind the decision offers a unique perspective that you simply appreciate.