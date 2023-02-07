Bryan Cranston’s Sage Advice For Young Actors Should Keep Them From Breaking Bad

Bryan Cranston gave some wise advice to young, aspiring actors. “I tell actors all the time, get your personal life in order,” said the six-time Emmy winner. “If you really want to be an actor, you have to get your personal life in order so you don’t drop out. When you get your first job and have a nice big paycheck, don’t screw it up for anything. Put it down.”

Cranston went on to say that once the money starts flowing, too many actors start making reckless purchases and acting selfishly. But for Cranston, he always put the craft first, ego last. The more money you can put aside, “the longer you can be an actor and make a living from it”. Cranston has always prided himself on being a working actor, from his early days shooting commercials and taking on every job he could get, to his later career moving from one award-winning performance to the next without missing a beat.