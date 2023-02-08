Bryan Cranston Played Vince Gilligan Like A Fiddle When Striking A Deal For Breaking Bad

Speaking to ACMI about the beginning of Breaking Bad, director and series creator Vince Gilligan admitted that he actually wrote the pilot with Bryan Cranston in mind; and that it was Cranston who actually toyed with him during the hiring process, not the other way around.

“I remember he pissed us off a bit. Which, you know, good gameplay is when you’re trying to make a deal in Hollywood,” Gilligan admitted. “He said, ‘Yeah, good script, I like it. I have something else to think about. There’s a pilot called ‘Nurses’ on Fox, and I get a lot of pressure to do that.” Gilligan described how Cranston claimed that Nurses would pay him big bucks, which given the immense success of Breaking Bad, is quite is ironic.

Gilligan smiled as he remembered all the interviews Cranston had given after the success of the show, in which Cranston admitted how badly he wanted the part. Vince Gilligan concluded by praising Cranston’s acting skills, jokingly saying that “he played us well” while pretending not to be interested in the role that would change his life forever.