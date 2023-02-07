Bryan Cranston Enjoyed Breaking Bad Without The Intensity In PopCorners’ Super Bowl 2023 Commercials

Directed by Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan, the PopCorners commercial is appropriately set in one of the iconic locations from the Breaking Bad series: Walter’s RV. Right from the start, Jesse can’t get enough of Walter’s latest concoction – air-popped PopCorners. After Walt reminds him that they’re not eating from their stash, Tuco (Raymond Cruz), the duo’s confused distributor, shows up and bullies them into creating not six, but seven flavors total. Thanks to Gilligan’s reliable camerawork, the two seem to shrink under Tuco’s gaze until the commercial ends.

Through it all, neither Cranston nor Paul breaks their character, instead paying homage to their iconic roles without making fun of them. And according to Cranston, it’s this sheer love for the characters that drew him to the commercial. “After almost seven years [“Breaking Bad”]”We didn’t have a lot of opportunities to just have fun because of the intensity of the show,” the actor recently told Entertainment Weekly about society and donning those costumes that meant so much to us — as did the show itself.”

And considering it’s Cranston and Paul’s fourth on-screen reunion in their Emmy-winning roles, it’ll mean a lot to fans, too. That means if those fans can’t wait until Sunday, the commercial is available on YouTube.