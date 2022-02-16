Brian Announced His Baby News Show ‘Babynews”: Megan Fox Surprised! !Megan Fox was surprised by the news that her former husband Brian Austin expecting a child with his new partner.

Brian Austin Green along with his girlfriend Sharna Burgess made the announcement this week when they shared their beach photoshoots through social media.

In the stunning photographs captured earlier this month Hawaii, Brian Austin was photographed holding Sharna as he wrapped his arms around the stomach while he held the baby bump.

As reported by The US Weekly, Megan Fox isn’t astonished by the report. The news hadn’t “even been on her radar” that her husband was in the process of trying to have an infant together with Sharna Burgess.

“Megan does not put much thought about what her ex-husband is doing. She’s most concerned with Brain being the father of their children and providing for them” the source revealed to the media.

The source stated the following ” Megan was surprised to discover the news of Brian as well as Sharna being expecting”.

The breaking news was announced only a few days following the time Austin and Sharna had their wedding anniversary celebrations and a month following the time Fox announced her wedding to rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox was aware of the news only a few weeks after she signed off on her divorce from Austin.

Megan Fox began her relationship with Kelly in 2020. However, after a couple of months, she ended her relationship with Austin.

However, both Fox and Austin let their differences go and devoted their sons to them. They are the most loving parents of Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.

A source recently said to People Magazine, ” As long as they’re on the same page regarding the children, he’s happy and content for her.

They’re co-parents in the strictest sense. He has a girlfriend whom he’s a huge fan of. He’s completely enthralled”.

Megan Fox And Brian Austin Relationship

Megan Fox and Brian Austin first met during the filming times of the episodes of Hope and Faith in 2004. Even though they had a 12-year gap in age, they started their relationship and got engaged in the year 2006.

They continued to be in a relationship through many bumps and valleys, and finally the end of 2010, they were married.

The couple welcomed their first child called Noah Shannon in 2012 and Noah Shannon is nine years old at present.

After two years they welcomed Bodhi Ransom, their son’s 2nd. Bodhi Ransom, who is five years old today.

As of 2015, Megan Fox and Brian Austin were separated, but again connected. The year 2016 saw the birth of a daughter, Journey River, aged five was joined the family.

The couple declared in May 2020 they were ending their 10 year life. They finally separated last year, and legally separated just a few weeks after they learned of the news about their baby.

Austin is an actor. Austin is also a father to a child named Kassius who is now 19 years old from his first marriage to Beverly Hills.