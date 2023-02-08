Brendan Fraser Auditioned To Play Superman In A J.J. Abrams Project (& So Did Paul Walker)

In a new interview with Howard Stern, Fraser recalled how he and half a dozen others were conducting screen tests for JJ Abrams’ “Superman: Flyby” film in 2002. year-old Henry Cavill, “Supernatural” star Jared Padalecki, Ashton Kutcher, “Rosewell” actor Jason Behr and, as Fraser revealed during his meeting with Stern, the late “The Fast and Furious” frontman Paul Walker.

“Everyone in town was reading for Superman,” Fraser recalled. “They tested six or seven guys,” he said, noticing Walker auditioning in front of him. “They were like the usual suspects.” For Fraser, it was satisfying but also frightening just to have the chance to potentially play such an iconic and career-defining role as Superman. “You know, it’s obviously a life-changing, amazing opportunity, but I had to come to terms with, ‘Okay, let’s say you get the job of being the Man of Steel with it?'” Fraser explained to Stern. “It was a sort of Faustian deal that turned into sentiment [that], and I guess actually I didn’t want to be known for just one thing because I’ve prided myself on diversity my entire professional life. And I’m not a one-trick pony.”

While Fraser, who wasn’t cast as Superman, struggled with himself to play the role, looking back on it all, the project actually became a missed career boost in his eyes. “I was disappointed that there was an amazing opportunity and it didn’t materialize,” Fraser told Stern. But Fraser ended up getting another big break at stardom as he’s one of the favorites to take home the gold at the Oscars on March 12 – if he can beat Austin Butler, this season’s honoree.