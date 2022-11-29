Brandon Kyle Goodman Praises Big Mouth’s Diversity In The Writers’ Room

During an interview with Screen Rant in 2022, Brandon Kyle Goodman discussed his experience with “Big Mouth” and praised the series for its inclusiveness, particularly in the writers’ room. “We try to diversify the space to make sure experiences are represented, and if we don’t have them in our space, we find consultants,” Goodman said. “We can’t represent a whole experience, we can never represent a whole community, but we can meet with people individually and create unique recordings.”

Goodman, who identifies as a black queer nonbinary writer, also revealed that he believes “Big Mouth” has actively sought to become even more diverse over time to better portray more types of people. Naturally, this has led to both a more diverse writing team and an accumulation of voice actors. The ultimate goal, he said, is “to make our characters’ stories feel grounded and honest and serious.”

In order to achieve this, it is definitely important to bring in the right kind of consultant when developing stories about a specific ethnicity or sexual orientation that the writing team cannot accurately grasp themselves. It’s in this area that it seems like “Big Mouth” made a conscious effort to do so, especially as it’s showing its age.