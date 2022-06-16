Brad Pitt Agreed To Deadpool 2 Under One Condition

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has lent his name to box office hits like Ocean’s Eleven and films set in the Quentin Tarantino universe. As such, it seemed unlikely that the minds behind Deadpool 2 would be lucky enough to land an actor so widely known for such a small role. However, according to author Rhett Reese, it didn’t take that much arm-twisting. Actually, Pitt just wanted a cup of coffee.

“He was very specific about the coffee,” Reese told CinemaBlend. “[He] said, “I want that exact coffee from Starbucks, and, Ryan [Reynolds]I want you to deliver it to me.” As amusing as it is to imagine Reynolds chauffeuring Starbucks over to the veteran actor, Reynolds’ account of the situation doesn’t square with that detail exactly. When asked about the cameo, Reynolds Entertainment assured Tonight that Pitt’s demands weren’t that bad.

“I was told he just wanted a cup of coffee,” Reynolds said, determined to set the story straight. “And I said, ‘Like a franchise or just a single cup of coffee?’ And I was offered a single cup of coffee, which was really his way of saying, ‘I’ll do this for free.'” This was corroborated by Reese, who told CinemaBlend that not only had Pitt forgotten his coffee request when he arrived on set, he took the lowest wage his union would allow for his work, but it paid off when audiences saw one of the film’s most surprising scenes.