Boy Meets World’s Trina McGee Reveals A Disgusting On-Set Direction She Received

According to Trina McGee, during filming of the Season 7 episode “Angela’s Ashes,” Michael Jacobs, the creator of “Boy Meets World,” got mad at her and told her to “blank” her “Black Meter.” It would ultimately be her very last appearance on the sitcom.

“Coming from black sitcoms, I’ve always had to be like a black meter,” McGee explained to the “Pod Meets World” crew (per Variety). “My black meter was probably down to 2,” she said of her stint on Boy Meets World, which ended in 2000. I was about 9. Michael came to me and his note was, “Hey Trina, just shoot took Telma Hopkins down about eight notches…I knew exactly what he was talking about and I did.” For those who don’t know, Hopkins is a black sitcom actress best known for her time on Family Matters. is known.

McGee told her Boy Meets World castmates that the incident was made worse by her not appearing in the finale of the two-part series. A person who described her as “very important” to the show had wrongly told her the cast was to blame. “I got the impression that you all got together and didn’t want me on the last show, for some reason I’d take some shine or something,” McGee explained. “It hurt me a lot for a long time. To make matters worse, people of color tend to look at things a little more closely at times.”