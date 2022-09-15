Bocchi the Rock! October 2022 premiere date confirmed by trailer PV

A key visual for the upcoming anime Bocchi the Rock! with the band members: Bocchi-chan, Nijika, Ryo and Ikuyo. Credit: Studio Cloverworks

The bocchi of the rocks! The anime premiere date is October 8, 2022, the fall anime season.

The news was revealed on September 14th when a full trailer PV for the anime was released (see below).

The latest key visual for Bocchi the Rock! Anime series. Credit: Studio Cloverworks

Bocchi the Rock! Debut on TOKYO MX, BS11, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, MRT Miyazaki Broadcasting and MBS on October 8, AT-X on October 10 and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting on October 13, 2022.

The anime will also stream on ABEMA (starting October 8, 2022) and other platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, etc. starting October 11, 2022.

The trailer PV introduces the four main characters and gives an insight into the premise of the anime. Here is the trailer PV released by the production team on Aniplex’s Youtube channel:

Bocchi the Rock! was first announced in February 2021. In December 2021, the official website was launched, announcing the main cast and staff. In July 2022, the anime released a key visual revealing that it would premiere in October 2022.

It was also announced that Bocchi the Rock!’s OP theme song “Seishun Complex” will be released on October 12, 2022, priced at ¥1,320 (incl. tax).

The pre-screening event

A Bocchi the Rock! The preview screening will be held on October 5, 2022 at Shinjuku Forest 9 Theater. After the screening, a talk show led by the four main actors (named below) begins.

Yoshino Aoyama (Hitori “Bocchi-chan” Goto)

Sayumi Suzushiro (Nijika Ijichi)

Saku Mizuno (Ryo Yamada)

Ikumi Hasegawa (Ikuyo Kita)

More about Bocchi the Rock!

Bocchi the Rock! is an upcoming television anime based on the four-part manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by Aki Hamaji.

The manga has been serialized in Houbunsha’s Manga Time Kirara Max magazine since December 2017. The chapters have so far been compiled into four tankoubon volumes.

Keiichiro Saito directs Bocchi the Rock! Anime at Studio CloverWorks. Erika Yoshida is in charge of the scripts for the series. Kerorira is designing the characters while Tomoki Kikuya is composing the music.

The story follows Hitori Goto or “Bocchi-chan”, a lonely high school girl who loves to play the guitar. Because of her shyness, she is lonely and has not made friends. However, her life takes a turn for the better when she uploads a video online of herself playing the guitar. Namely, she is approached by Nijika Ijichi, a drummer who is looking for a guitarist for a band called “Kessoku Band” (Unity Band).

For more information on the series, visit the official Bocchi the Rock! anime website.