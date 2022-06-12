Bob Odenkirk Reveals Why Breaking Bad Is Still So Important To Better Call Saul

“I’ve often thought that if Breaking Bad didn’t exist, we couldn’t do the show that we did, and not just because Saul was invented for Breaking Bad,” Bob Odenkirk said in an interview with Collider. “Because Breaking Bad has trained audiences to pay attention to details and to know that every little detail pays off and counts.”

It’s easy for fans of “Better Call Saul” to understand what he means by the second statement, as many episodes of the spin-off series begin with seemingly harmless cold starts that can leave viewers temporarily confused or confused. For example, a Season 6 episode begins with a lengthy sequence showing the creation of a decorative glass sculpture. The meaning of this scene is not explained until the very end of the episode. Without the trust that “Breaking Bad” built, some viewers might be tempted to change channels. Of course, the pink teddy bear flashforwards shown in Season 2 of Breaking Bad proves that this level of audience trust has come through experience.

This detail has not escaped Odenkirk. “Then we have to do Better Call Saul,” Odenkirk elaborated, “which is this quiet, idiosyncratic, subtle, quirky show where things happen a lot in parallel, but you know they’re all going to come together, and they become important to each other be, but you know that because you’ve seen Breaking Bad.”

“So we’re very fortunate to be able to do this interesting show, and just because Breaking Bad was so good, we’re able to do Better Call Saul,” Odenkirk concluded. Odenkirk also teased that the show’s final season “is exploding in a million directions.” Considering the considerable response to the parent series’ ending in 2013 (via Entertainment Weekly), “Better Call Saul” seems destined to hold pride of place in television history.