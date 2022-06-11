Blue lock anime trailer and new intense character visual revealed

Shouei Barou’s new character visual. Credit: Crunchyroll

Blue Lock release date is in October 2022, fall 2022 anime season.

Blue Lock, the famous sports manga series, teased fans in 2021 about their upcoming anime adaptation by Studio 8bit in 2022. With the show’s announced start date, new exciting teaser and character visuals, it seems that the anime will air soon.

Blue Lock released a trailer last year that previewed the anime’s character visualizations and likely events in the series. Hyoma Chigiri, Rensuke Kuinigami, Yochi Isagi, Meguru Bachira and their voice actors have also been announced. On the other hand, Blue Lock’s official website revealed a new cast member and visuals for the upcoming series.

Blue Lock trailer and latest visual revealed

The anime Blue Lock presents a remarkable character visual and trailer with the character Shouei Barou in the spotlight. This latest trailer is the sixth released trailer promoting the upcoming anime to be released along with the visual on the official website for the Blue Lock anime.

Check out the trailer below:

Shouei Barou Blue Lock Pendant

The character Shouei Barou shown in the trailer is voiced by Suwabe Junichi (Aomine Daiki in Kuroko Basketball).

The playoffs have begun and the starting rosters are set, but the upcoming soccer anime BLUE LOCK doesn’t miss out on its fierce character highlights, as Shouei Barou steps onto the field in a new photo.

Shouei Barou in the new Blue Lock character visual. Credit: Crunchyroll

The soccer anime is an adaptation of an award-winning manga by author Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrator Yusuke Nomura. The ongoing manga has been serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine since August 2018.

The Blue Lock anime story timeline begins in 2018 after the Japanese soccer team suffered a defeat in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. To rectify and rebuild Japan’s reputation in the World Cup soccer community, the Japan Football Union hires Ego Jinpachi, who rounds up three hundred of Japan’s top young soccer players. They undergo rigorous training at a state-of-the-art training facility to produce Japan’s best striker. Yoichi Isagi is determined to rise to the challenge and become the nation’s best striker.

Production of the anime series will be handled by Eight Bit Studio, while Tetsuaki Watanabe will direct the anime. Script and series composition is credited to Taku Kishimoto, while Jun Murayama provides musical composition.

The main cast and their voice actors are as follows:

Kazuki Ura will voice Yoichi Isagi

Soma Saito will voice Hyōma Chigiri

Tasuku Kaito will voice Meguru Bachira

Yuuki Ono will voice Rensuke Kunigami

Shuugo Nakamura will voice Gin Gagamaru

Masatomo Nakazawa will voice Wataru Kuon

Ryuunosuke Watanuki will voice Okuhito Iemon

Kenichi Suzumura will voice Ryousuke Kira

Daishi Kajita will voice Asahi Naruhaya

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka will voice Jingo Raichi

Hiroshi Kamiya will voice Jinpachi Ego

Eri Yukimura will voice Anri Teieri

Blue Lock English Dub release date and plot synopsis

As previously mentioned, the Blue Lock anime release date has been confirmed for fall 2022, exactly in October. The Blue Lock English Dub will be available on Crunchyroll streaming platform worldwide in Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania, Central America, South America, Middle East and CIS. The exact release date of Blue Lock Dub has not yet been announced.

Are you excited for the upcoming Blue Lock anime? What do you think of the new character visuals? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.