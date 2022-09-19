Blue Bloods’ Vanessa Ray Compares The Show To Cinderella

“We’re really looking at what they’re doing good, why they got into policing in the first place, if they’re serving their community in the way they hoped they would. It’s like the second half of Cinderella,” Ray told CBS News. “You go to the ball and you think you’re going to fall in love, you’re going to change the world, you’re going to make the world a better place. Then, after you go to the ball you’re like, oh so that’s the ball, that’s a pretty intense place to navigate.”

While the comparison might seem like an odd one, it actually makes sense when you think about it. A police officer is to serve and protect; Your goal is to keep the bad guys away and protect the world. This may seem clear and even simple at first, but once you take on the role, it’s a whole different story. After joining in Season 4, we’ve seen Eddie grow, fall in love with her partner, do whatever it takes to fight for sacrifice, and try to make the world a better place in whatever way she can .

And at least during her wedding episode with Jamie Reagan, she got a little slice of her happy ending.