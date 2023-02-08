Blood And Honey Director Plans To Turn More Beloved Childhood Characters Into Monsters

After completing Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, Rhys Frake-Waterfield plans to throw characters into a large, bloody blender to create carnage. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the director outlined his plan. “The idea is that we try to imagine that they’re all in the same world so we can have crossovers,” he explained, preparing to pick apart these beloved characters. “People have written to me saying they’re dying to see Bambi vs Pooh.”

Given his debut attempt at a macabre Pooh and Piglet reunion, it wouldn’t be impossible. The director already has a draft for an encounter between an evil iteration of the boy who never grew up in “Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare” and a severely obese Tinkerbell who is just overcoming drug addiction (via The Hollywood Reporter). Additionally, he also has a blueprint for Bambi: The Reckoning, in which the hunted becomes the hunter and our old deer friend goes rabid, in a creature design resembling the monster in Netflix’s The Ritual (via Dread Central ).

It may seem like he only has eyes for a dark Disney universe, but the visceral vision won’t stop there. For the Blood and Honey handler, there are “lots of old fairy tales and urban legends, concepts synonymous with your childhood that I want to build into a twisted alternate reality”.