Blonde’s Most Disturbing NC-17 Scene Will Have Presidential Historians Seeing Red

According to The Daily Beast, there is a specific scene in “Blonde” that focuses on both Marilyn Monroe and John F. Kennedy (Caspar Phillipson). The moment begins with Monroe being picked up from a plane in New York City by Secret Service agents, who drag the actress through a hotel and introduce her to Kennedy. At this point, Kennedy sexually assaults Monroe several times before the screen goes black. It is implied that Kennedy absolutely hurt Monroe, which in itself is absolutely gross. For presidential historians; However, they take issue with the way the relationship has been portrayed.

It’s an open secret that the real Kennedy and Monroe had some sort of relationship. In an interview with People, Frank Sinatra’s longtime friend Tony Oppedisano said of Kennedy and Monroe’s interaction, “It was obviously a sexual thing and I would expect there to be feelings on her side. Just look at the footage of her singing her ‘Happy Birthday’, it speaks for itself.” He added, “She respected him; she admired him. She loved what he was doing to the land and then to have a physical relationship with him she found him attractive and vice versa.”

Given this firsthand account and the above description of a scene, it would make sense why historians would fault the presentation presented in “Blonde”. Most believe that Monroe and Kennedy’s relationship was ill-advised, but at least to some extent amiable. However, “Blonde” paints a very different picture, and one in which Monroe is a complete and utter victim.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, help is available to help. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact the RAINN National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).