Blonde’s Adrien Brody Was Completely Blown Away By This One Detail In The Biopic

Early reviews of Blonde praised Ana de Armas’ bold and vibrant performance of Marilyn Monroe. But according to her co-star Adrien Brody, de Armas was just as impressive on set. The first time Brody saw de Armas with a full head of hair and makeup, he recalled, was just before filming their first scene together. “I was transported to another time and place,” the actor told Variety at the film’s premiere. “I really thought she was channeling [Marilyn] – She brought a nuanced, emotional presence [and] associated impression of her. I’m still overwhelmed by it. It was really impressive.”

Coming from Brody, this stunned reaction is no small thing. The actor is a renowned talent himself, having become the youngest actor to win an Oscar for best actor in 2002 for The Pianist.

De Armas is more humble about her portrayal of the famous actress. De Armas claims that morphing into Monroe was a challenge, especially when it came to imitating the platinum-haired star’s husky voice. “It was probably the most complex part of the transformation for me simply because English isn’t my first language to begin with,” the Cuban-born actress said in a news conference. “For me,” she continued, “it was more important to find that emotional truth and move people than just copy the voice.” Audiences can experience the transformation for themselves when “Blonde” premieres on Friday, May 16. Limited edition launches in New York and Los Angeles on Sept. The film launches on Netflix on September 28th.