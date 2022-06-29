Blanche Maps A Plan! Release Date

advertisement

All Hail Lady Blanche Chapter 32 will revolve around Blanche’s plan. Well, she tried her best to find a way to raid a dungeon. But things don’t seem that simple. Finding a dungeon is not easy. But Mr. Silvano informed them about a new dungeon and the material they found there. So she decided to meet with the Forcione family for more questions.

Now the family will visit Forcione Blanche. They will make a proposal that Blanche will refuse. It becomes difficult for Blanche to deal with them. But soon she will get rid of them. Later, Blanche will work on a plan to acquire a dungeon map piece. Read on to find out more.

All Hail Lady Blanche Chapter 32: What Will Happen Next?

The Forcione family visited Lady Blanche to have a serious discussion, but Blanche slapped Achille hard when she misunderstood her comrade’s words. However, she remained surprised when Achille’s son, Blanche, proposed marriage. He says he wants to marry her, and Blanche remains shocked. In fact, she will decline his proposal and ask him to give her her dungeon map piece. But he will refuse to give her.

Achille will come up with a plan. He will ask Blanche to marry his son to acquire the card piece. But it doesn’t look like she’s listening to his words. Instead, she tells them to leave the place. It’s going to be tough for her, but Riccardo will be happy after learning that Blanche turned down her proposal. Now she will do her best to get the card. They will look for a new way to raid the dungeon. Meanwhile, the Forcione Blanche family is kept in mind in Chapter 32 of All Hail Lady Blanche.

A short summary!

Previously, in All Hail Lady Blanche Chapter 31, Lady Blanche and Guillermo visited a marketplace in Digitalis. Everyone was surprised to see Her Majesty in such a place. But she was there to find something. While they were roaming the market square, Riccardo arrived. He and Guillermo had a bit of a fight, but they soon calmed down. Later, Riccardo told Blanche that Mr. Silvano was looking for her. He revealed that Mr. Silvano had finally found something related to the dungeon.

She and her comrades quickly returned to the palace where Mr. Silvano was waiting for them. Blanche was thrilled that he had finally found a dungeon, but instead he found some dungeon artifacts. Mr. Silvano found a common monster skin, a monster tooth, and an ancient coin. He further said that 21 people entered the dungeon, but only four came out. Blanche wanted to know more about it. So Mr. Silvano revealed that the Forcione family had a dungeon map. So she ordered her people to bring the map, but before they could leave, Forcione’s family paid them a visit.

All Hail Lady Blanche does not follow a consistent release pattern. But the last two chapters were released within five days. So we can expect All Hail Lady Blanche Chapter 32 to be released on June 29th, 2022. Stay tuned. The Anime Daily keeps you updated.