BlackPink’s Jisoo’s New Airport look As She Was Spotted leaving Seol ICN Airport For Paris Fashion Week.

Jisoo of BlackPink has astonished BLINKs (BlackPink fans) and the media with her new airport appearance.

Jisoo was seen departing ICN Airport with a fresh outfit on February 28th, and she turned the airport into her own personal fashion runway.

Jisoo was spotted wearing a high-profile knitted full-sleeve jacket, high-waisted jeans, and mules, and she looked stunning as always.

This time, Jisoo shocked her admirers by adding a new element to her airport look: her new hair colour.

Jisoo had colored her hair with blonde-grey hair colour at the ends, giving her hair a two-toned effect.

She gave a great smile to her admirers and journalists as she exited the airport and bid them farewell.

Her new appearance has gone viral on Twitter and Instagram, with followers reposting and tweeting her new look using hashtags like “hair,” “Kim Jisoo,” and “Kim Jisoo.”

Jisoo will be at Paris for Fashion Week, which will take place from February 28 to March 8.

Jisoo will be in attendance at Paris Fashion Week as the worldwide ambassador for the opulent brand Dior, where she will represent the company during SS22.

The BLINKS and the media are excited to witness Jisoo in her Dior gown and fresh hairstyle at Paris Fashion Week.

Jisoo got all dolled up in a white short dress and a small Dior Bag the previous time she represented Dior at Paris Fashion Week.

Jisoo’s dress was embroidered with black ancient Greek themes, and she was the fashion week’s star. In light of the stunning ensemble she wore the last time she represented Dior at the Paris Fashion Week,

Everyone is certain that Jisoo’s outfit at this year’s Paris Fashion Week will be nothing short of amazing.