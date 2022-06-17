Black Summoner anime new trailer PV previews OP, ED theme song music

Kelvin in Black Summoner. Photo credit: Satelight

A trailer PV for the anime Kuro no Shoukanshi has been released, revealing the theme songs of Black Summoner OP and ED.

Black Summoner’s release date is July 9, 2022. The show will be on TOKYO MX and Sun TV on July 9, 2022, on BS Nippon Television on July 10, 2022, on AAB on July 11, 2022 and on July 13 Hokkaido TV aired. 2022, Yamagata TV and Niigata Television 21 on July 21, 2022, HAB on July 24, 2022, and NCC on July 28, 2022.

The anime was first announced in February 2022, and more details and PVs were released in March and April.

The OP theme song “Ataman Naka DEAD END” is performed by RetBear (unknown voice: 10fu). While the ED theme song “Wherever” is sung by Minori Suzuki.

The trailer PV shows fresh footage and introduces us to the main characters. The trailer also previews the anime’s OP and ED theme songs.

Here is the trailer PV posted by the production team on Overlap Inc.’s Youtube channel:

Cast and staff of Black Summoner

The main cast for the anime includes:

Kouki Uchiyama as Kelvin

Manaka Iwami as Efil

Reina Ueda as Melfina

Randhi as Klotho

Yousuke Akimoto as Gerard

Minori Suzuki as Sera

Yume Miyamoto as Rion

Konomi Inagaki as Ange

Yoshimasa Hiraike (Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku) is directing the anime at Satelight. He is also responsible for the scripts of the series. Miwa Oshima (My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!) is designing the characters for the animation. MICHIRU and Yuria Miyazono compose the music.

More about Black Summoner

Black Summoner follows the adventures of Kevin, who wakes up in a strange new place with a menu screen in front of him and no memories of his past life. It turns out that Kevin gave up his memories in order to gain the abilities he desired.

With Melfina, the goddess of reincarnation and transmigration, as his first follower, he sets off into this new world. Adventure awaits!

The anime Black Summoner is based on the light novel series of the same name by Doufu Mayoi. The novels were first published online on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in 2014. Overlap later licensed the novels in 2016 and began publishing the series, with illustrations by Kurogin, under their Overlap Bunko imprint.

Black Summoner also has a manga adaptation with illustrations by Gin Ammo published on Overlap’s Comic Gardo website in 2018.

The J-Novel Club has licensed the light novel and manga for English publication.

For more information about the series, visit the Black Summoner official anime website.